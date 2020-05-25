Amanda Holden has been keeping her fans entertained during the lockdown with her fun social media posts, and most recently, the Britain's Got Talent star shared footage of her latest TikTok video on Instagram - filmed from her very own home bar. The Heart Radio presenter stood in front of a table filled with cocktail making equipment in the footage, which included straws and wine bottles. Behind her, a unit filled with bottles of liquor could be seen. Fans were envious of the star's impressive drinks collection, with one commenting: "Your home bar has more booze than our local pub! Love it," while another wrote: "Nice gin collection." A third added: "Can we please talk about how well-stocked your bar is?"

The TV presenter lives in Richmond, south west London, with husband Chris Hughes and their two daughters, Lexi, 14, and eight-year-old Hollie. Amanda recently gave fans a tour of her home, which has a number of bold interior features, from a retro Coca-Cola vending machine, and a red, white and green striped Lambretta scooter, to a music area complete with drum kit, grand piano and guitars. The family also own a country property in the Cotswolds.

The Britain's Got Talent star has an amazing home bar in her house in Richmond

Amanda is incredibly close to her daughters, who recently surprised their parents after organising a special date night for them in lockdown. The mother-of-two shared a sweet snapshot on her Instagram account of herself and Chris eating dinner in their campervan, which had been decorated by Hollie and Lexi. Alongside the picture, Amanda wrote: "So tonight was the first time Chris had dinner out (in the campervan in the driveway)! Our beautiful girls decorated it and @thelittleindiankitchen provided the most delicious takeaway #datenight."

Amanda with daughters Lexi and Hollie

During the pandemic, Amanda has been doing her bit to raise funds to help fight coronavirus, and recently released her first charity single, Somewhere Over the Rainbow. With its release, the Heart Radio presenter is raising funds for NHS Charities Together to support NHS staff and volunteers caring for COVID-19 patients. Speaking to Sky News about the choice of song earlier in the month, Amanda explained: "Over The Rainbow seemed like an obvious choice to release for NHS charities together because the rainbow seems to have been the symbol of hope and the symbol of new beginnings. It's in every single household window and it was already on the album." When asked about her decision to release her first single at this very moment, she added: "I would never have released this single had there been no pandemic. Every single penny of the downloads go straight to NHS charities."

