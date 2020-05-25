Keith Lemon is renowned for having no filter, but this wasn't the case back in 2015 when he accidentally revealed that his Celebrity Juice co-host Fearne Cotton was pregnant live on TV. The dad-of-two had got up on stage at the National Television Awards after accepting an award for the comedy show, and joked that he was alone as allegedly either Fearne or Holly Willoughby were pregnant. It turned out that Fearne actually was pregnant, but Keith had no idea. Recalling the moment during a recent appearance on Kate Thornton's podcast, White Wine Question Time, the Through the Keyhole star spoke about going to ceremonies alone and how he came up with his acceptance speeches. He said: "I did always thank them, when they didn't go though I would begin compulsive lying."

WATCH: Keith Lemon reveals future of Celebrity Juice is uncertain

The star continued: "And I remember one time when they didn't go, I said that one of them was pregnant, and I was lying. 'They're not here tonight, one of them is pregnant, one of them is always pregnant,' and then one of them was! And I had let the cat out of the bag, but I was just lying, I didn’t know." When Fearne revealed her pregnancy news shortly after Keith's speech, the star confirmed that her co-star didn't know about her news beforehand. Talking to Closer, the Happy Place star said: "Keith didn't have a clue. He just says things like that. And when he found out, he just laughed and thought it was hilarious."

Keith Lemon joked that Fearne Cotton was pregnant in 2015 - and she actually was!

Fearne was pregnant with daughter Honey, now four. The radio presenter is also mum to seven-year-old Rex, and shares her children with husband Jesse Wood. Holly, meanwhile, is a doting mum to children Harry, 11, Belle, eight, and five-year-old Chester, who she shares with TV producer husband Dan Baldwin. The This Morning star recently made the decision to leave Celebrity Juice after 12 years on the show, in order to spend more time with her family.

Keith has remained close to his former Celebrity Juice co-stars

Keith recently admitted that the future of Celebrity Juice is now uncertain following Holly's departure. Chatting live on HELLO! magazine's Friday night Instagram show HELLO! Let's Gab, Keith told presenter Gaby Roslin that he can't confirm whether the show will be back for a new series because they are currently in "a lot of meetings" trying to decide the next phase of the show.

The 47-year-old also spoke about Holly and Fearne's departures, confessing that the only reason they had left the show was because "they have grown up". "It wasn't a surprise if I'm honest," he said of Holly's decision to leave. "She's so busy, she's doing This Morning, Dancing on Ice, a new show with Bradley Walsh and she has been doing Juice for 12 years and I think what happened is Holly and Fearne grew up, and I didn't. They have to go and do what they have to do as grownups but I still have fun on a Wednesday night filming Celebrity Juice."

