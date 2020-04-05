Keith Lemon shares rare video with his mum – and she has his fans in stitches! The Celebrity Juice star's followers loved their bond

Keith Lemon shared a video with his mum on Instagram this week, and his followers are big fans! The short clip showed the Celebrity Juice presenter sitting at home, eating a bowl of cereal as he chatted over video link with his mum, who spoke to him from her bedroom. The star began the video by asking his mum, "So you're on a new television show on Channel 4 soon, what's it called?" Not sounding entirely confident, his mum responded: "Summat like The Incredible Magical Craft Show." "The Incredible Magical Fast Show?" Keith asked. "Craft Show," his mum clarified. "It's a craft show."

WATCH: All about Leigh Francis - AKA Keith Lemon

The Through the Keyhole host went on: "Yeah but what's the title of the show?" His mum tried again, saying: "The Incredible Magical…" before her son interrupted to tell viewers: "It's got no magic in it. She's told all her friends she's on a show with me but she's no idea what it's called. What show have you told your mates that you're going to be on?" "Your show," his mum replied. "But you can't remember what it's called," the presenter laughed.

Keith shared the hilarious video of his mum to Instagram

In the caption for the post, the star, whose real name is Leigh Francis, unveiled the actual title of his new programme. He wrote: "Breakfast with me mum - got a new telly show on @channel4 coming very soon! My mums in it with me and @annarichardso she can’t for the life of her remember what the title is though. It’s The Fantastical Factory of Curious Craft. I had Cheerios for my breakfast! Hope you’ve had a lovely day! Full-length chat will be on my YouTube channel that will launch extremely soon. Details to come x."

Keith's fans were quick to express their appreciation for his sweet and funny mother, with several posting rows of crying-laughing emojis. Others commented: "Haha bless her [heart emojis]" and: "Howling at this! Your mum's accent reminds me of my old town in Pontefract! Love her!"

