Keith Lemon had a treat in store for his fans this week. The Celebrity Juice star shared a brand new video on Instagram, featuring one of his daughters with wife Jill Carter. The couple are parents to two children, Matilda and Dolly, and he decided to enlist the help of one of them for his latest clip. The video shows Keith and his daughter running down the stairs of the family home, cheering and clapping as they go. The little girl's identity is protected by her Spiderman face mask, and she is dressed in a colourful summer frock. The clip also reveals Keith's statement staircase, which features dark wood and a bold leopard print carpet. "That time little Spiderman wanted to join me on lockdown @celebjuiceofficial," the 47-year-old wrote. "Check out this Thursday's 'show us ya best bits' and goodbye to @hollywilloughby."

WATCH: Keith Lemon shares very rare footage of his daughter at home

Keith, whose real name is Leigh Francis, lives with his family in London. The star met Jill when he was a teenager, and they were married in 2002 at Allerton Castle in North Yorkshire. While Keith is known for his bold and brash personality, Leigh is the complete opposite, and is fiercely protective of his family's privacy. "You can tell it's me instead of Keith because I've got my hair tied back into a tiny bun," he previously told the Sun. "I don't want anyone to know who I really am – I prefer being Keith. Everyone goes a bit weird when it's just me."

The TV star has been married to wife Jill since 2002

The TV star's friends and family are the only ones who know the real Leigh, and his close friend Fearne Cotton previously revealed what he is like behind closed doors. "In real life he's quiet and reserved and obsessed with creating characters," she told the Metro. "He's a hyper-creative, constantly thinking of new ideas and ways of making people laugh." Fearne also noted that Keith is the "opposite of his character" and that as a result, people get confused when they meet him in real life. "He might not want to have a selfie," she said.