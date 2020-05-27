Khoe Kardashian hosts family party with nieces and nephews during lockdown – see cute video The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star threw a party for Scott Disick during the lockdown

On Wednesday, Khloe Kardashian threw the sweetest party for Scott Disick as he celebrated his birthday during the lockdown – and it looked like everyone had a wonderful time! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star took to Instagram to share footage from the event – which was held in the garden at her Calabasas mansion. In one clip, the Good American founder's daughter True was seen playing on a bouncy castle with her cousins Chicago, Stormi and Psalm. In another post, Khloe showed a photo of Scott's incredible birthday cake, which featured a photo of him as a little boy, very much resembling his youngest son, Reign.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Khloe Kardashian's garden party is a hit with her nieces and nephews

Scott has remained close to the Kardashians following his separation from Kourtney Kardashian, and still features in their hit reality show. To mark his special day, several members of the family paid tribute to the Talentless founder on social media. Momager Kris Jenner shared a collage of photos of Scott from over the years, alongside the sweet message: "Happy birthday Scott @letthelordbewithyou!!! You are such an amazing father, son, brother, partner, and friend!! Thank you for bringing so much love and laughter to our family! Thank you for your sense of adventure and always being there for all of us. You are amazing and I love you! Mama K xoxo."

MORE: Jamie Oliver poses in rare selfie with wife Jools as he celebrates birthday

Khloe's daughter True reunited with cousin Stormi

Kim Kardashain also shared a heartwarming message to Scott on Instagram, writing: "Happy birthday Scott Disick!!! We have so many memories together. You are such an amazing father, brother and friend. Thank you for being such an amazing person to our family. I love you." Khloe, meanwhile, wrote: "Life would be SO boring without you! Thank you for being such a great brother to me. Cheers to you being spoiled and I pray this year is filled with magic. You deserve only the best! We have so much more life to live. Forever family! I love you long time!"

READ: Adele's transformation inspires her famous friend who wants to know her diet secrets

Khloe with birthday boy Scott Disick

It was reported earlier in the month that Scott had spent time in rehab over the lockdown, although the star is yet to address these claims. Over the weekend, the doting dad shared photos of himself looking happy and relaxed as he spent the day in the garden with his children Mason, ten, Penelope, seven, and five-year-old Reign.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.