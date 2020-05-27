Adele's transformation inspires her famous friend who wants to know her diet secrets The Hello singer has completely overhauled her diet in the past few years

Adele stunned fans earlier in the month after sharing a new photo of herself on Instagram, looking almost unrecognisable following her seven-stone weight loss. The star has got everyone talking about her appearance, and on Wednesday, her good friend Alan Carr opened up about the Hello singer's transformation during an interview on Capital Breakfast. The Chatty Man host revealed that he had been talking to the award-winning singer on FaceTime during the lockdown, and is desperate to know her diet secrets. Host Sian Welby said: "Alan, have you been getting in contact with your celeb mates during lockdown? Have you been FaceTiming Adele?" to which he replied: "Oh yeah, we FaceTimed the other day! And of course she looks amazing now, doesn't she?" Roman Kemp then responded: "Yeah, she looks unreal!" Alan added: "I mean, tell me that diet now Adele! I need it now!"

VIDEO: Celebrity weight loss success stories

Adele has lost an incredible seven stone over the past few years

While Adele hasn't spoken out about her weight loss, the 32-year-old's doctor has given an insight into how she achieved the results. Talking to US Weekly magazine, Dr. Dominque Fradin-Read, who has worked with the hitmaker, explained: "I start by telling my patients that when it comes to weight loss, diet and exercise alone will not be enough in most cases." The physician continued: "That is why many patients that come to us have tried to lose weight, they did lose somewhat but put everything back on and often even more. For a successful and sustainable weight loss, we need to look at the whole person and not just address the weight upfront."

The Hello hitmaker is currently isolating in LA during the lockdown

Adele's former personal trainer has also spoken out about her weight loss. Talking on Lorraine earlier in the year, Camilla Goodis said: "She's working out but I think 90 per cent of it is diet. It's a good diet to shed the weight. The first week is intense, green juices and only 1,000 calories. She doesn't look too thin – she looks amazing." On working with the star, she added: "When she came for a workout I didn't know it was her and when she left, I thought: 'Oh it looks a little bit like Adele.' She looks amazing – she's changed her lifestyle and diet." She further added that Adele had likely given up processed food, fizzy drinks and sugar.

