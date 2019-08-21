Khloe Kardashian hits back at mum shamers following latest photo of baby True The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is mum to one-year-old daughter True

Khloe Kardashian has hit out at critics after being accused of using her baby daughter True as an accessory on her social media pages. The doting mum often shares cute pictures of her little girl, including ones where they dress up in matching outfits. And while many of the star's followers share positive comments, she is accustomed to the odd naysayer. After Khloe posted a picture of herself holding True while walking along the beach on their holiday, a user commented: "You do know that your baby isn't an accessory right?" In response, Khloe wrote: "Would you like a parent not to create memories and traditions with their child? Would you like someone else to watch my child and me to do these things on my own?"

Khloe Kardashian was criticised after sharing a photo of herself with True on the beach - but she had the best response

The star continued: "I am her mother and we will celebrate life together everyday. True and I are creating magical memories together forever." Many of Khloe's fans were also quick to jump to her defense, with one writing: "You're a great mum and don't worry about what other people say, what people think of you is none of your business. Keep on keeping on!" Another added: "Live life to the fullest! True definitely is an extension of you!"

Baby True has been having fun with cousin Chicago during their family trip

For the past few days, Khloe has been away with True in the Bahamas, and have done everything from building sandcastles on the beach together to visiting the famous Pig Beach - a celebrity and tourist hotspot on Big Major Cay. Khloe and True have been joined by Kim Kardashian and her four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

There is no doubt that Khloe is a doting mum, and the star has previously opened up about her favourite thing about motherhood while talking to Entertainment Tonight. She said: "My favourite part about being a mom, I mean it's so corny, but it's just like, no matter how tired you are, it's complete bliss, no matter what. I mean, Christmas Day, I was so hungover and I was like, 'How am I gonna get through this day?' And just when you see your baby, and how happy [she is], you just get through it. I was like, 'OK, I feel like I can do anything. I could do this."

Khloe added that motherhood has put everything into perspective. She added: "I think also motherhood just puts life into perspective and what's important to you," she said. "I think you just reevaluate things, like, 'I don't want to do that tonight.' And it's OK to say no, so I can spend time with my family."

