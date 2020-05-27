Jamie Oliver and wife Jools pose for selfie inside bedroom as they celebrate TV chef's birthday The TV chef and wife Jools are isolating at their new home in Essex with their five children

Jamie Oliver celebrated his birthday on Wednesday, becoming the fourth member of his family to turn another year older in lockdown. To mark the special occasion, the star's doting wife Jools Oliver paid tribute to her husband on Instagram, sharing a rare photo of the pair posing inside what looks to be their bedroom at their new home in Essex. Alongside the snapshot, the Little Bird designer wrote: "Happy birthday big legend number 1, my best friend xxx thank you for always making our family so very happy no matter where we are or what the situation is, you make sure each one of us is looked after and feeling loved. So happy we all get to spend your birthday together."

VIDEO: Jamie Oliver's wife Jools dances with their children during lockdown

The TV chef's famous friends were quick to comment on the sweet photo, with Fearne Cotton writing: "Happy birthday JO you total legend," while Davina McCall wrote: "Happy birthday Jamie! Hope you have a lovely day." Strictly Come Dancing host Claudia Winkleman added: "Happy birthday Jamie." Other fans commented on how happy the couple looked in the photo.

Jamie and Jools celebrated the TV chef's birthday at home

Jamie and Jools are childhood sweethearts and started dating when they were teenagers. The happy couple have been married since 2000, and Jools previously gave an insight into her and Jamie’s long-lasting romance when she took to Instagram to share a photo of a pile of love letters Jamie had written when they first started going out. Jools wrote: "When I was 17 I worked in Tokyo for 3 months and every single day Jamie sent me a letter or a fax without fail! These are only half of them. I started reading them and it brought back just the best and happiest memories xxx missing u @jamieoliver."

The TV chef has been married to Jools since 2000

Jools will no doubt be in charge of making Jamie's cake on his big day. The family have been enjoying plenty of birthday cake over the past few months, with the couple's daughters, Poppy, Daisy, and Petal all celebrating their birthdays. The girls were treated to show-stopping cakes made by Jamie, and they found creative ways to mark the special occasions, including an at-home disco, which saw the family all dress up for a night in to mark Daisy's 17th birthday.

During the lockdown, the entire family have made regular appearances in Jamie's recent cooking show, Jamie: Keep Cooking Carry On. It was a team effort for all involved, and Jools and Buddy were even credited as the cameramen. Jamie has been praised for helping to inspire the nation with ideas for cooking simple meals on a budget during these uncertain times.

