Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield unite for fun night with their families The This Morning presenters haven't seen each other for a week because of the half term

This Morning presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby reunited on Friday night after spending a week apart because of the half term to take part in a fun game of Murder Mystery.

Phillip's daughter Ruby made the revelation on her Instagram Stories, confirming that Holly's husband Dan Baldwin was also joining the Schofield family on Friday night.

Ruby, who took on the role of Fizzy Cruickshank, posted a picture of the set-up, showing the family's large dining room table which had been prepared for eight guests, each with their own place mat, pens, envelopes and a computer in the middle, ready for the virtual attendees.

"Murder Mystery Zoom set up ready @willgrieveson, @hollywilloughby & Dan," she wrote over it.

This is not the first time the family has taken part in a fun family game. Earlier this month, Phillip posted several pictures taken inside his marital home showing him and his wife and daughters taking part in another game of Murder Mystery.

Back then, the 58-year-old presenter's fans were delighted to see him posing with his wife again after coming out as gay earlier this year. Others, however, accused him of breaking lockdown rules and moving between his London flat and his Oxfordshire home.

"So you moved out but you're allowed to visit your family? But I can't go and visit my children and grandchildren. Just the rich or famous that are allowed, good to know. [angry face emoji]," a follower commented.

Philip was quick to defend himself, responding: "Where did you get that I moved out? Oh yeah, the papers," followed by a laughing emoji and a thumbs up.

Reports of Phil's new life in London surfaced in mid-April and days later he was pictured arriving at his London flat after finishing work at the This Morning studios. In late March he also seemed to share a clip from inside the new property, which has an incredible view of The Shard. In a "Clap For Carers" video Phillip shared to honour frontline workers fighting the coronavirus outbreak, the 58-year-old could be heard clapping whilst panning the camera to the window, with The Shard visible in the background.