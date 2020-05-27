This week, Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford are holding the reigns at This Morning while Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are off on their half-term break. As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Ruth is having to do her own hair and makeup at work, but on Wednesday, she had a little help from Eamonn! Taking to Instagram, the Irish TV presenter shared a hilarious picture of himself assisting his wife in the makeup chair. Alongside the photo, he wrote: "Working against the clock to get Ruth Camera-ready for today's This Morning." Fans adored the photo, but many were unconvinced that Ruth would let her husband anywhere near her hair. One wrote: "Morning, I'm sure Ruth did not let you near her hair," while another wrote: "I am sure Ruth did her own hair and not you Eamonn!" A third joked: "New career for you there Eamonn, lucky you Ruth! Have a good day guys."

VIDEO: Eamonn Holmes makes surprising confession about working with Ruth Langsford

Ruth and Eamonn have been working with each other for over a decade, and complement each other's presenting styles. The pair spoke to HELLO! about their on-screen partnership in 2019, and Ruth admitted that she is often reigning her husband in when he doesn't follow the rules of live television. "We're like yin and yang. Eamonn pushes me out of my comfort zone and I reign him in when he's being too naughty so somewhere we meet in the middle and it seems to work well," she said. Eamonn added: "She likes to stick to the rules and I like to swerve her away from them, so that leads to an interesting watch."

Eamonn attempted to do Ruth's hair before their live TV appearance

The celebrity couple live in Surrey with their son Jack, who celebrated his 18th birthday just before the lockdown. Over the weekend, Eamonn – who is also dad to three grown-up children from his previous marriage - opened up about his family life in an Instagram Live, and admitted that they rarely see the teenager.

He said: "I also love getting my kids together, all four of them and their partners. Funny enough the 18-year-old who lives in this house somewhere, we're not sure where, he keeps odd hours, goes to bed in the early hours of the morning and then gets up in the early hours of the afternoon, but apparently he has his little room where he's 'studying' above the garage but I never see him until we have a family conference on Zoom and then he pops up and then I remember he lives in the house with us."

