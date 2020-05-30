Coleen Rooney has set the record straight after she was photographed leaving Tesco in what was reported as being a crop top, taking to Twitter to declare that her "top had risen up" and that she "did not have a crop top on".

The doting mum's full tweet read: "Thanks to the photographer (NOT) who caught me off guard coming out of Tesco with my belly hanging out....top had risen up, that I couldn’t fix as I was carrying bags..... I did NOT have a crop top on... this is what it looks like." [sic]

Coleen also shared a photo of the top she was wearing

Alongside the message, the mother-of-four posted a photo of her outfit, revealing that the white top she was snapped in did indeed cover her midriff.

One thoughtful follower pointed out that Coleen should try not to give the situation "any length of time in your thoughts", writing: "Don’t worry about silly things like this. Don’t give it any length of time in your thoughts."

Coleen was quick to reassure the fan that she wasn't worrying, but felt the need to "justify the outfit," in a response that read: "Not worrying haha just had to justify the outfit and that I didn’t have a crop top on."

Many more fans responded to the 34-year-old's tweet. A second follower wrote: "A shame you have to put out tweets like this." A third sweetly noted: "Coleen if I looked like you after four beautiful boys I would be wearing a crop top – you go hun."

Coleen is currently self-isolating with her husband Wayne and their four sons Kai, ten, Klay, Kit, four, and baby Cass in a £5million home while work continues on their nearby £20million Cheshire mansion. Coleen and Wayne have spent the past three years constructing their new property, that even includes a £150,000 walk-in wine room!

