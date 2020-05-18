Coleen Rooney shares rare picture of gorgeous mum Colette and fans think they are identical Coleen and Colette are incredibly close

Coleen Rooney shared a rare picture of her mother Colette on Monday to mark her birthday. "Happy Birthday mum. We love you," she wrote alongside a snap that showed them both posing together whilst smiling at the camera.

Fans of the mother-of-four were delighted, and some even commented how alike they look. "Wowza you so look like your mummy gorgeous," one wrote, whilst another said: "You are so like your mum!" A third remarked: "Golly, two peas in a pod!"

Coleen and her mum Colette

"This resemblance is what you call 'striking,'" a fourth fan said.

Coleen and mum Colette are incredibly close, so close that last year it was the first time that the duo spent Mother's Day apart for the very first time. Wayne's wife, who was in living in America with her family at the time, paid her the sweetest of tributes on Instagram.

"First Mother's Day I am not going to be with you Mum, but we have loads to look forward to!!," she wrote at the time alongside a photo of Coleen posing with her brother Anthony, her dad Tony, mum Colette and her four sons.

Coleen and Wayne are self-isolating with their boys in their Cheshire mansion

"Thank you for making me ME and giving your everything to all of us and also helping me be a mum and raise my children. I love you so much."

Last month, the designer also paid tribute to her dad Tony, who also celebrated his birthday during lockdown. Taking to her Instagram page, the 34-year-old posted a bittersweet message alongside a montage of throwback. It read: "Happy Birthday to our Dad and Grandad. We love you... you're the best. Missing you loads xxx."

The fashion designer and her husband Wayne Rooney are currently self-isolating in their mansion in Cheshire with their four sons; Kai, Klay, Kit and Cass. Over the past few weeks, the couple have been sharing cute photos of their family time together – including several from the Easter holiday weekend. "Good morning. Hope everybody is staying safe," Coleen told her followers alongside one group selfie.