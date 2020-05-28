Coleen Rooney has been feeling nostalgic during the coronavirus lockdown. The 34-year-old dug through some old family snaps on Thursday, sharing an adorable throwback photo of herself as a baby-faced youngster, posing alongside her brothers Anthony and Joe. Despite the cuteness of the image, her Instagram followers couldn't get over the strong family resemblance, with many commenting on the striking similarities between her young self and her son Klay, seven.

Captioning the sweet image, Coleen wrote: "Old photo with my brothers," followed by a crying with laughter emoji. Her fans were quick to comment on her and Klay's likeness, with one writing: "Klay is very like you." While others insisted he looked more like her brothers. "Beautiful! The cutie in the middle looks just like Klay," wrote one. A second added: "Wow! Your sons look so much like your brothers." A third penned: "Wow your second eldest looks the spit of your brother here."

Coleen is currently self-isolating with her husband Wayne and their four sons Kai, ten, Klay, Kit, four, and baby Cass in a £5million home while work continues on their nearby £20million Cheshire mansion. The couple are reportedly planning to spend £150,000 on a walk-in wine room at their new family home. Coleen and Wayne have spent the past three years constructing their new property, and the wine cellar is set to be just one of many luxurious additions to their new house.

A young Coleen and her brothers look so similar to her children

According to reports, the room will have the ideal climate control settings, subtle lighting and a bar, so Wayne and Coleen can enjoy a glass or two of wine together in style. The wine room will be located on the lower ground floor of the house, which will also have a gym, spa bath, swimming pool, plunge pool and steam room.

Wayne and Coleen bought their 120-acre plot of land in 2017 for £4.3million and the sprawling estate has been under construction ever since. Work was halted for several weeks during the coronavirus lockdown, but has now resumed, and the couple hope to move in with their sons by the end of the year.

