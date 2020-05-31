Kylie Jenner has been enjoying spending quality time with her two-year-old daughter Stormi during the lockdown, and over the weekend shared some adorable photos of the toddler practicing taking pictures with a Polaroid camera. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star had received a Minions camera for her little girl, and it was an instant hit! Kylie took to Instagram to post pictures of Stormi's photography skills, including some a sweet video of the tot taking pictures in the living room. "Ooh, there's a little photographer in the house," the doting mum could be heard saying from behind the camera.

Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi practiced her photography skills

It's been an eventful time for Kylie, who was recently accused of forging her billionaire status. Forbes - who named her "the youngest self-made billionaire" in 2018, reported last week that the star fabricated financial documents to support this claim. The beauty mogul took to Twitter to deny the reports, writing: "What am I even waking up to? I thought this was a reputable site. All I see are a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions lol. I've never asked for any title or tried to lie my way there EVER. Period." The star added: "But okay, I am blessed beyond my years, I have a beautiful daughter, and a successful business and I'm doing perfectly fine." [sic].

Kylie has also been busy moving into a new mansion in Holmby Hills during the lockdown. The incredible home boasts seven bedrooms and 14 bathrooms, as well as a chef's kitchen, a bar and games room, a championship-level sports court, and a home cinema. Two guest apartments also sit within the estate for visiting friends and family. There is even a pink marble shower in the property, which is a hit with Kylie's siblings, especially Kourtney Kardashian, who shared pictures of herself posing in it last week. The property boasts an amazing garden as well, complete with a water fountain, large seating area for Kylie to entertain her guests, and an outdoor swimming pool.

Polaroids of Kylie and Stormi on the toddler's new camera

With the latest lockdown restrictions allowing small groups of ten people being able to meet up, Kylie has been able to see her family again. Last week, the Kardashian/Jenner clan held a birthday party for Scott Disick, which was attended by Kylie and Stormi, as well as Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and her daughter True, Kim Kardashian and her children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, and Kourtney with her children Mason, Penelope and Reign. Khloe shared some sweet videos from the event on social media, including footage of Stormi reuniting with her cousins. Kylie also posted a cute picture of herself and her daughter posing in the garden at the party, and another of herself and the birthday boy.

The Lip Kits founder shares Stormi with ex Travis Scott

Kylie is a doting mum and earlier in the year, the star opened up about raising her little girl in the public eye, and her desire to ensure that Stormi knows just how lucky they are. She said of Stormi's upbringing: "I think about it a lot because the world is just so crazy now. Exposing her to all of the negativity that comes with the Internet, I think about that too. I'm just trying my best, even though she's still little, to remind her how blessed we are and that this isn't normal, the way we live. It's just our life. People want to take pictures. I think she would feel differently if I was always covering her face like, 'Don’t look!'"

