Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi shares glimpse inside wardrobe – complete with colour-coded shoe collection

Kylie Jenner has moved into a new home in Holmby Hills during the lockdown, and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is settling in nicely! Over the past few weeks, the Lip Kits founder has been sharing glimpses inside her new mansion on social media, and most recently the star posted a picture of her daughter Stormi Webster's shoe collection. In the photo, the two-year-old was seen looking inside the spacious cupboard, which was lined up with miniature trainers, sliders, and sandals. What's more, the shoes had been placed in colour code. Stormi is one very lucky little girl, as not only does her dad Travis Scott have his own collection of trainers with Nike, but her uncle, Kanye West, is the founder of Yeezy.

Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi has an incredible shoe collection

Earlier in the week, Kylie shared a photo inside her daughter's new playroom, which includes a large arts and crafts area. The incredible home also boasts seven bedrooms and 14 bathrooms, as well as a chef's kitchen, a bar and games room, a championship-level sports court, and a home cinema. Two guest apartments also sit within the estate for visiting friends and family.

Stormi inside her new playroom at Kylie's Holmby Hills mansion

Before Kylie and Stormi moved into their new home, they had been staying with Kris Jenner at her home in Hidden Hills. The reality TV star and her little girl looked to have had great fun during their time with the momager, and Kylie shared several videos of them in the mansion, including footage of them dressing up for a TikTok video, and a cute clip of Stormi playing in the swimming pool. The Lip Kits founder even posted hilarious footage of her mum taking a nap in the living room in the middle of the day.

Stormi in her bedroom with dad Travis Scott

For Easter, Kylie even spent the weekend with her ex Travis, who joined her and Stormi at Kris' home in Palm Springs. Although the former couple are no longer together, they have remained the best of friends. The beauty mogul spoke about their relationship in an interview with Harper's Bazaar, telling the publication: "We're like best friends. We both love Stormi and want what's best for her. We stay connected and coordinated. I think about [my parents] in situations with Stormi, what they would do. They were very hands-on with me, and I want the same for Stormi."

In the interview, Kylie spoke about raising her little girl in the public eye, and her desire to ensure that Stormi knows just how lucky they are. She said of Stormi's upbringing: "I think about it a lot because the world is just so crazy now. Exposing her to all of the negativity that comes with the Internet, I think about that too. I'm just trying my best, even though she's still little, to remind her how blessed we are and that this isn't normal, the way we live. It's just our life. People want to take pictures. I think she would feel differently if I was always covering her face like, 'Don’t look!'"

