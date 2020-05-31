Former The One Show presenter Matt Baker impressed his fans and friends this week when he shared some of his artwork to Instagram. The talented star uploaded a time-lapse video showing himself painting an image of an owl. In the clip, Matt could be seen copying the outline of a photo onto a large piece of paper before filling in the detail and colour with paint. He ended up with an extremely accurate representation of the beautiful bird, which rightfully won him praise from his followers!

Matt captioned the beautiful picture: "Big Art in the Barn - used the kids' paper so it went very wrinkly! #art #barnowl #hobby #painting #craft #thanksforthepaperkids @rspb_love_nature @thewildlifetrusts." His fans were quick to respond, including Dancing on Ice star Ian Watkins, who posted a row of clapping hands emojis, as did Wanted Down Under presenter Nicki Chapman. Actor and DOI judge John Barrowman responded with heart and clapping emojis while presenter Paul O'Grady added: "Is there no end to what you can do? Brilliant drawing by the way. Hope you and yours are well."

Matt left The One Show earlier this year

Not all of the comments on the post were from household names but they all piled praise on the 42-year-old. One commented: "Too good to call this a hobby Matt," and a second agreed, writing: "Wow… amazing even on kids paper… Brilliant." A third left an especially moving comment which explained how much the lovely painting meant to her. It read: "My dad died a while ago, we always bought him an owl of some sort every birthday and Christmas. To me every owl is for my dad...and you Matt, are so talented.....thank you xxx."

Matt is spending lockdown at the smallholding in Hertfordshire where he lives with his wife Nicola Mooney and their two children: Luke, 12, and Molly, ten. Family life is incredibly important to the star – so much so, he decided to leave his role on The One Show after nine years in order to spend more time with his loved ones. Announcing his decision, the presenter sweetly said: "I'm looking forward to spending evenings with my wife Nicola, and finally getting to put my kids to bed."

