Matt Baker had a busy Saturday morning after his wife Nicola Mooney suffered a fall at home – but he wasn't looking after her! The former The One Show star revealed in a clip on Instagram that Nicola had managed to break one of his BAFTA awards – both of which he won for Best Presenter – when she tripped into a cupboard, causing the award to fall and smash into her back. Luckily, she came away unscathed from the incident, but Matt's poor BAFTA wasn't so fortunate.

Speaking in the video, Matt said: "We had a bit of an issue in our house the other day. My wife tripped over and sort of smashed into the cupboard. She's absolutely fine, but one of my BAFTAs fell off the top of the cupboard and landed on her back – the BAFTA came off worst. So I'm going to have a go to try and repair it." Reiterating that Nicola is in good health, he also captioned the post: "Quick Saturday morning repair job mending a BAFTA - just want to reiterate my wife is absolutely fine!"

Thankfully, Matt's wife Nicola wasn't seriously injured

In the clip, Matt channels his inner blacksmith as he hammers away at the award, trying to realign the face which was twisted in the incident. First, he burns a candle to heat up the stem before using a pair of pliers to try and pull it straight. When that fails, he then uses a hammer to try and knock it back into place. It could have been a combination of the two methods, but Matt actually managed to make the BAFTA look brand new again! Well done, Matt.

Matt's followers were so impressed with his efforts, with one commenting: "Great job – very impressive work (for the BAFTAs and for fixing them)." A second said: "Brilliant! Put a smile on my face. Another joked that he should try and get a job on BBC One's The Repair Shop – we think that's a great idea!

