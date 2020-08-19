Michael Douglas has strong genes! The Hollywood star's year book photo from his days at secondary school has been unearthed by MyHeritage, and the actor's features are identical to his teenage daughter Carys, 17. The picture – which has been colourised – shows a young Michael dressed in a suit, with his hair swept to the side. A list alongside the image details the various clubs the Fatal Attraction star took part in during his time at Choate Rosemary Hall High School in Wallingford, Connecticut, between the years 1960 to 1963. These included football, art club, weight training, and basketball. The award-winning actor was also president of the automobile club in his final year of school.

Michael Douglas' school photo from his year book in 1963

Following secondary school, Michael went on to receives his BA in drama from the University of California. Acting has always been part of the star's life, having been born into Hollywood royalty as the oldest child of Kirk Douglas and Diana Dill. The father-of-three's big break came when he produced and starred in Romancing the Stone in 1984. Michael's other major film roles have included Fatal Attraction, Wall Street and Last Vegas. In 2009, the star received a Life Achievement Award from the American Film Institution Awards, and in 2018 he was given his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The Hollywood star with children Dylan and Carys, who he shares with Catherine Zeta-Jones

Michael is a doting dad to three children – son Cameron, 41, from his first marriage to Diandra Douglas, and Dylan, 19, and Carys, from his marriage to Catherine Zeta-Jones. Cameron has appeared in films including Loaded and It Runs in the Family, where he starred alongside his dad, grandfather Kirk, and grandmother Diana. Dylan and Carys are also showing interest in performing arts.

In 2017, Catherine told HELLO!: "I think they're good at it. When they're on stage, you want to look at them. And they're interested in the craft. My sons wants to do a Bachelor of Arts in theatre. My daughter wanted to be a paediatrician until she was five, when she decided acting was better." Dylan is now a student at Brown University, while Carys has graced the front cover of magazines including Town & Country and Vanity Fair Spain alongside Catherine. The pair also starred in a fashion campaign with Fendi in 2019, which was shot in Italy.

