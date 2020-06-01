The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, resumed home-schooling on Monday after enjoying a week off from their lessons during May half-term. George, six, and Charlotte, five, who attend Thomas's school in Battersea, west London, have been taught remotely since the end of March when the coronavirus lockdown in the UK was imposed.

Children in Reception, Year 1 and Year 6 are returning to school for the first time in ten weeks as the UK government begins to ease lockdown measures. Kensington Palace has not confirmed whether Charlotte, who is in Year 1, is among the students heading back to their classrooms. Previous reports suggested that Prince William and Kate will keep their daughter at home until George, who is in Year 2, can also go back to school. The Cambridges are currently isolating at their country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk, along with their youngest son, two-year-old Prince Louis.

The Duke and Duchess have both spoken about the challenges of home-schooling, with Kate revealing during a BBC Breakfast interview that she and William continued to teach their children throughout the Easter holidays in April, saying: "Don't tell the children, we've actually kept it going through the holidays. I feel very mean."

The Duke and Duchess have given some insight into what George and Charlotte have been learning about during their lessons. During a Zoom call with Second World War veterans at an East Sussex care home on VE Day, Kate revealed: "The school has set all the children a challenge and they're currently trying to learn the lyrics to the song We'll Meet Again... so it's been really lovely having that playing every day."

Charlotte started school last September

The song has likely taken on a special meaning for George too, as Kate also shared that he is currently learning about WWII. The Duchess added: "George is just starting to learn about the Second World War. He would be really honoured to come and speak to you, so maybe another time George could have a quick chat with you to hear all your stories as well."

In an appearance on This Morning earlier in May, Kate also said that George wasn't so happy about the fact that his little sister was getting more exciting school projects. The Duchess said: "George gets very upset because he wants to do Charlotte's projects. Because making things like spider sandwiches is far cooler than doing literacy work!"

