Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford spoke about their hopes at becoming grandparents on Friday's episode of This Morning – and it sounds like they can't wait! During a segment about taking children back to school following the coronavirus pandemic, Eamonn made the realisation that the next time they will step foot in a school will be when they are grandparents. "The next time we are in a school will be when we are grandparents," the TV star said. Ruth agreed: "We will be grandparents! I will look forward to it. You don't have all the responsibility do you, you just have all the nice stuff, like prize giving, the nativity play, you don't have to do early morning school runs." "We look forward to those days again," Eamonn added.

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford are looking forward to becoming grandparents

The celebrity couple are doting parents to son Jack, 18, who is isolating with them at their home in Surrey during the lockdown. Eamonn is also dad to three grown-up children, Declan, Rebecca and Niall, who he shares with ex-wife Gabrielle. The This Morning hosts have been taking part in regular Zoom chats with their family over the past few months, and each week get together online with Eamonn's eldest children.

Last week, the Irish TV star shared a throwback photo on Instagram of himself with Ruth and his four kids, and wrote about how much he missed everyone being in the same room. He wrote: "The Holmes Gang. #wearefamily. Miss the bones of this lot. Miss the gatherings, most of all miss the laughter and banter. But the priority is that we all stay well. Really Looking forward to our next Zoom night kids. Family = everything… well after @manchesterunited which thankfully also Unites us."

Ruth and Eamonn with their teenage son Jack

Eamonn previously opened up about becoming a grandfather following his eldest son Declan's wedding in 2018. During a chat with HELLO!, the TV star said: "If it's God's will and there's grandchildren then I would be the most fun granddaddy on the block!" Ruth then admitted: "He doesn’t like the thought of being a grandpa because it makes him feel old. But I can guarantee you the minute a baby is put in his arms and is his son's child, he will be mush. I can't wait! I think it will be lovely!"

