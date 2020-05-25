Gwyneth Paltrow was incredibly close to her dad, Bruce Paltrow, who tragically passed away in 2002 during a trip to Rome to celebrate her 30th birthday. The Goop founder has made sure her father's legacy lives on, and over the weekend she revealed one of the sweet ways she is doing this with her children. Taking to Instagram, Gwyneth shared a photo of a plate stacked with pancakes, and revealed that she had used her dad's recipe to make the sweet treat for her 14-year-old son, Moses, and her stepson Brody, the teenage son of her husband Brad Falchuck. Alongside the picture, the Hollywood star wrote: "Bruce Paltrow's world-famous buttermilk pancakes this morning for Moses Martin and Brody West."

Gwyneth Paltrow made her late dad Bruce's pancakes for son Moses

The Shallow Hal actress recently opened up about how her father's cancer battle was the driving force behind her healthy approach to living. Talking to Town & Country magazine in April, the 47-year-old said reflected on Bruce's throat cancer diagnosis in 1999. "His treatment was so brutal. I was thinking, almost out of desperation, that we had to be able to do something else to help him. That’s when I started to research food and nutrition," she told the magazine. She continued: "I really believe that being alive is just a process of — if you’re not wasting your (expletive) life — figuring out how you can impact the world positively. You can choose to engage in your life and participate in it, or you can back out and criticise everybody else in your arena."

MORE: Kylie Jenner shares glimpse inside new garden - and it's a hit with Stormi and cousin Chicago!

Gwyneth with parents Bruce and Blythe

READ: Inside Catherine Zeta-Jones' extravagant music room at her New York home

Gwyneth's dad sadly died in 2002 after suffering a heart attack following complications from throat cancer and pneumonia. Speaking about his death in 2005, Gwyneth told the Evening Standard: "I wasn't adamant enough in cleaning up his diet and getting rid of the cancer." She said she felt partly to blame for his tragic death, adding: "Now I really feel I could have extended his quality of life. But I wasn’t as strong as I should have been."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.