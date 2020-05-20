Gwyneth Paltrow is one of the lucky celebrities to have received the sought-after Cravings by Chrissy Teigen food basket during lockdown, and this week she shared a video of herself excitedly unpacking the contents. The Goop founder could be heard saying, "This is soo exciting" as she looked at the goodies from inside the hamper, which included a bottle of wine and fresh rosemary. In the footage, the Hollywood star gave fans a glimpse inside her impressive kitchen, which features marble walls and a breakfast bar, Victorian sink and a monochrome tiled floor, while Scandinavian-inspired light shades give the room a stylish look.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Take a look inside Gwyneth Paltrow's stylish kitchen

Chrissy has sent a number of her famous friends a hamper during the lockdown, including Kris Jenner, Khloe, Kourtney, and Kim Kardashian. John Legend's wife opened up about the packages on Instagram at the beginning of the week, admitting that despite the fact it looked like she had unlimited supplies, her Cravings marketing budget was "not infinite", and she asked her friends to stop asking for free products. "Please don't ask for a box," she said. "My marketing budget is not infinite but my love for you is. Also I see some of you asking and you're literally rich."

The Hollywood star received a Cravings hamper from Chrissy Teigen

The Craving products will no doubt be used for some tasty recipes by Gwyneth, who has been having fun in the kitchen during the lockdown. The Shallow Hal actress has shared several videos on social media of herself rustling up meals, including an Asian-inspired feast with help from her son Moses, 15. The pair also recreated the first ever recipe that had been sent out on Goop in 2009, which consisted of turkey ragu and vegetables. It's been an eventful few weeks for Gwyneth and her family, who have celebrated two birthdays in lockdown.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez rocks full fringe as she embraces her natural hair

Most recently, the star's daughter Apple turned 16, and the doting mum paid a sweet tribute to her on Instagram, alongside photos of the teenager posing in the living room. Alongside the pictures, she wrote: "I can't believe I'm actually writing these words but... happy sweet sixteen my darling girl. You are the light of my heart, you are pure joy. You are wickedly intelligent and you have the best, most dry, most brilliant sense of humour. I have the best time being your mum.

READ: Nicole Kidman shares glimpse inside her garden as she recovers from broken ankle

"I love our nightly evening chats when I really get to hear what’s on your mind. You work hard to get whatever it is you want to achieve, and you have grit and responsibility in spades. I am so damn lucky to be your mother, you beautiful, kind young woman. Thank you for choosing me. I adore you to the moon and back a zillion times. I’m sorry you are having this particular birthday during these circumstances, but as always with you, you find the best in everything."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.