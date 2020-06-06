Peter Andre has revealed that he will release new music this summer! The Mysterious Girl singer hasn't released a new record since 2015, but in a recent interview for new! magazine, said: "I'm definitely going to put something out for the summer."

The father-of-four explained that he's keen to work with up-and-coming songwriters, telling the magazine: ''I'm definitely going to put something out for the summer because I just think, why not? I think it's about time. I want to write really cool, fresh songs. I want to get young songwriters involved." It's been an entire 25 years since Peter released Mysterious Girl, but by the sound of it, another summer smash could be on the way.

Peter and his wife Emily

On the topic of his most famous song, the 47-year-old told the outlet that he still loves performing the hit, but no longer worries about making sure it's pitch-perfect.''I absolutely love it," he began. "For the first few years you try to sing the song as pitch-perfect as you can, but as you get older and people sing the song, you realise you don't have to sing it at all. Just let them sing it."

What's more, the former I'm a Celebrity contestant was delighted to hear that the song had made it to number eight in a recent chart of the UK's top ten guilty pleasures, admitting: ''If you think your song is in the top 10 of guilty pleasures in the UK that's pretty special. When you write a song, you just don't expect that."

Peter - who shares Junior, 14, and Princess, 12, with ex-wife Katie Price and Amelia, six, and Theo, three, with wife Emily MacDonagh – is currently riding out this period of lockdown at his beautiful Surrey home. We wonder whether the neighbours have been lucky enough to hear any of the doting dad's new material?

