Peter Andre forced to cancel romantic wedding anniversary plans with wife Emily MacDonagh

Peter Andre has revealed he has been forced to change his plans to celebrate his fifth wedding anniversary with Emily MacDonagh due to the coronavirus pandemic. Ever the romantic, Peter was planning to whisk his wife away to Santorini to recreate their honeymoon, but due to travel restrictions their celebrations will have to be decidedly more low-key.

Speaking to new! magazine, Peter said: "The plan was to take her back to Santorini, where we had our honeymoon, but it doesn't look like that's going to be possible this year - it looks like I'll be cooking a nice meal for her."

However, the dad-of-four is already making big plans for the couple's tenth wedding anniversary in 2025, and it sounds like it will be a celebration to remember. "What I have said is when we get to 10 years I want to have an anniversary party of parties and recreate the night of our wedding," Peter explained. "We had African musicians and Greek and Irish music and it was brilliant."

Peter and Emily married on 11 July 2015 after a three-year relationship. The couple tied the knot at Mamhead House and Castle in Devon, a place Peter admitted he fell in love with as soon as he saw it. However, the wedding venue has since gone into liquidation, so they sadly won't be able to go back to celebrate their anniversary.

It has been a particularly busy few months for the couple during the lockdown, as Emily is currently working on the frontline as an NHS doctor, while Peter has remained at home to care for their children Amelia and Theo, as well as his children Junior and Princess from his marriage to Katie Price. But that hasn't stopped them from discussing having another baby together, with Peter recently telling The Sun that he would love to welcome a fifth child soon.

"I said to Emily, if you want another one then we have to start trying now. I'm 47 and I don't want to be changing nappies at 50 because I've done it so many times over the last 15 years," he said. "This is my last year that I would be willing to try, because then I’m over the nanny stage for good!"

