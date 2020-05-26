During the coronavirus pandemic, these stars have been making sure their children spend quality family time with both their parents. From Bruce Willis and Demi Moore holding pyjama parties to Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash, we take a look at some of the celebrity blended families who have been making their arrangements work amid the restrictions, which has been enforced all over the world.

Peter Andre and Kate Price

Over the course of the fatal outbreak, the doting dad-of-four has been taking care of his eldest two children Junior, 14 and Princess, 12, whom he shares with ex-wife Katie Prince. Earlier this month, the former model opened up about her reunion with their children after spending six weeks apart from them. "I can't believe how much the kids have grown in six weeks - Pete's had them sleeping in grow bags," she told the Sun. "I welled up, it’s been a tough six weeks not being able to hug them."

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash

On Monday, the Loose Women star revealed that her eldest two sons had gone to their fathers' houses during their half-term. "The big boys have gone to their dads' for the holidays," she said on Instagram Stories. "The little one is still sleeping – I think he's catching up on his birthday. [Joe] has gone to the shop, so I'm sunbathing in the garden."

Bruce Willis and Demi Moore

Bruce has been self-isolating in Idaho with his ex-wife Demi and their three daughters Scout, Rumer and Tallulah. Sending social media into meltdown after a photo of the actor posing with his family went viral, many were quick to ask why Bruce's current wife, Emma Heming Willis and their two young daughters Mabel, eight, and Evelyn, five, were nowhere to be seen. Setting the record straight last month, Scout explained that her stepmum Emma had originally intended to join the group but a medical emergency had left her stranded in Los Angeles. "Travel got crazy, so my stepmom stayed in LA with my little sisters," she said. After spending over four weeks apart, Bruce and Emma were finally reunited this month.

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe

Reese and Ryan's eldest son has been splitting their time between both parents. The father-and-son duo have been enjoying various sporty activities – including bike riding - since the start of COVID-19. The Cruel Intentions actor took to social media recently to pose with alongside his son with a mask and gloves. "Safe bois out for essentialz," he captioned. Meanwhile, Reese has shared various glimpses into her home life with her three kids.

Fearne Cotton and Jesse Wood

The radio presenter recently spoke of the difficulties of having a blended family during the coronavirus lockdown. Speaking on camera as she home-schooled her son Rex, Fearne told her followers: "I, like many of you, are part of a blended family, and after last night's announcement it's really difficult to know how to play that because my step-kids come and go, from both houses, from our house to their mum and step-dad's."

Fearne and Jesse Wood share two children; seven-year-old Rex and four-year-old Honey. Fearne is also a stepmother to Jesse's son and daughter, 18-year-old Arthur, and 14-year-old Lola. She added: "And from what we've read, I think the best approach to take is, as long as both sets of parents have no symptoms – or children – and haven't had for the last two weeks, we should be able to continue having the kids dropped off, or picking them up, so that we can spend time with them, because the thought of not seeing them for god knows how long, is tricky. There's so much more I want to say but my brain is scrambled, I haven't had much sleep. So much love to you all, stay home and safe."