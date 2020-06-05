Peter Andre's doctor wife shares must-know tips for children's first aid Emily MacDonagh explained what to do if a child has a bump to the head

Peter Andre's doctor wife Emily MacDonagh shared some vital first aid tips on Friday as part of Child Safety Week. The 30-year-old teamed up with the British Red Cross to explain the important steps to take if a child has a bump to the head. In a video posted on Instagram, Emily said: "Hi, I'm Emily. I'm a doctor and a mum so I know how vital basic first aid skills are. If your little one is hurt or unwell it can be difficult to know whether or not to go to A&E. Using first aid can help you find out what's wrong, relieve symptoms, and decided whether or not you need further help."

Emily then explained the basic steps to take should a child hit their head. "The child may be in pain or have a headache. There may be a bump on their head and they may look pale. Get them to rest and put something cold on the injury, such as frozen peas wrapped in a tea towel. If you're worried, you can seek advice by calling NHS 111, visiting a walk-in centre, minor injuries unit or your GP. If they become drowsy or vomit, or their condition gets worse, go to hospital."

The mum-of-two's proud husband Peter shared the clip on his own Instagram page, captioning it: "An important message from Emily," followed by a red heart emoji. The British Red Cross initially shared the video, with the caption: "It's #ChildSafetyWeek, so why not learn some first aid skills? Use them to find out what's wrong, relieve symptoms, and know whether to get further help. Here, Dr Emily MacDonagh explains what to do if a child has a bump to the head."

Needless to say, fans of the couple were very grateful for the simple, yet potentially life-saving advice. One wrote: "Excellent! I've always said everyone, adults & children should learn basic first aid. It could save so many lives." While another added: "Well done, I think all parents should have basic first aid skills and this is a great way to do it."

