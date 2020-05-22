Peter Andre poses with radiant wife Emily after tough session in home gym The couple often work out together

Peter Andre and his wife Emily managed to fit in a workout session at their home on Thursday night, with the doting husband sharing a selfie of the pair together in their gym. "A well needed work out with Mrs Beauty," Peter teased in the caption. The couple often enjoy working out together, with the singer sharing videos and pictures from their routine.

Peter Andre shared this selfie with his wife Emily

However, this photo was a welcome surprise. In recent weeks, the pair have not been pictured out together, and the singer likes to post videos and pictures from their routine. Meanwhile, Peter has been at home looking after their children - six-year-old Amelia and three-year-old Theo - as well as his two eldest kids Junior, 14, and Princess, 12, who are currently staying with him during lockdown.

Earlier, the dad-of-four showed his support to the NHS by taking part in the Clap for our Carers alongside his two eldest children. "Thank you NHS and all key workers. Love love :)) #nhs #clapforourcarers @officialjunior_andre," he said.

Last month, Emily - who has been working as a doctor for five years - wrote a candid open letter, in which she confessed that it has been a "very anxious" time. Despite the struggle, the 30-year-old has expressed her gratitude towards her husband as he tends to their children whilst she continues to take care of ill patients. Writing for The Sun, Emily explained: "I think I speak for many NHS and key workers when I say it's a very anxious time at the moment."

She now works longer shifts due to hospitals seeing increasing numbers of unwell patients and NHS staff falling sick, meaning she can't always see her children every day. "I often shower straight after getting home, before I see the kids. I can return quite late so usually they are in bed, or on their way," she wrote. "I catch up with Pete over dinner, then a cup of tea on the sofa and it's back to bed!"

However hard it gets on the frontline, Emily confessed she has been overwhelmed with the lovely gestures she has received over the weeks. "The number of kind gestures I have seen is overwhelming people bringing in food for hospital workers, offering them places to stay or simply just words of encouragement," she continued.

