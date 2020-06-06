Katya Jones shared a rare photo of her brother on Saturday – and they look so alike! The Strictly Come Dancing star uploaded a number of pictures as a special tribute to her dad, Andrey Sokolov, to mark his birthday. In one of the images, Katya stands next to her brother as they pose with both of their parents, and there's certainly no denying the family resemblance.

Captioning the image, the pro dancer sweetly wrote: "He is patient, he’s tolerant, smart, intelligent, caring, supportive and kind. Most wonderful son, thoughtful husband, the best dad and my absolute rock! I love you endlessly, and I can’t wait for when I can put my head on your shoulder and give you the biggest hug! I am so blessed and grateful to have a father like you!"

Katya Jones and her brother look so alike!

Originally from Russia, Katya, who was born in Leningrad, enjoys a close relationship with her parents. Russian Andrey is a senior oil company executive, while Korea-born mum Tatiana Kim is a graduate from the Saint-Petersburg State University of Architecture and Civil Engineering. The pair have been married for 35 years, and Tatiana posted a loving tribute to her husband on their anniversary back in August.

Katya paid a sweet tribute to her dad on his birthday

Translated from Russian, she wrote: "For 35 years ago in the funny registry office of Sestroretsk we became husband and wife. Despite many circumstances, intrigues and even ridicule. A girl from a serious Korean clan who did not approve of marriages outside the nationality, and a promising blue-eyed guy from a family of Soviet doctors, we made a promise to be there in grief and joy. We loved each other and what we created. Against the backdrop of the collapse of the country, we silently maintained our family world, like all our friends, who are now happy in their families… Just sharing my happiness with everyone."

