Strictly star Katya Jones looked stunning in a new video on Wednesday which showed off her makeup-free face. In the funny and relatable clip, which the dancer posted to her Instagram Stories, she slowly raised her hand to eye level, revealing that one of her nails had broken. Addressing the nail in question, Katya said: "Really, now?!" She then rolled her eyes. The 30-year-old had her hair pushed back from her face, and a slight smattering of freckles was visible on her naturally clear skin.

Loading the player...

WATCH: This Morning's Holly and Phil do their own makeup before going live

It came the day after Katya posted to Instagram Stories on Tuesday to explain her recent absence to her followers. "I am very aware I am being quite quiet on my social media, I like to take breaks every now and again," the former Strictly champion said. She went on to reveal that the news about COVID-19 and the new lockdown had affected her mood, saying: "Digesting this whole situation... has not been the easiest and I've been up and down and trying to think positive, and me being by myself sometimes has had an effect on me." The dancer is single following her split from husband and co-star Neil Jones last summer.

READ: Strictly's Katya Jones reveals when Kevin Clifton told them he was quitting

Katya shared the video to Instagram on Wednesday

Katya credited her friends with keeping her positive during this stressful time, including fellow Strictly dancers Oti Mabuse and Janette Manrara. Katya said: "Joining their livestreams and their energy and wonderful things they're doing has given me motivation." The star went on to host an Instagram Live video of her own on Wednesday afternoon with actor Joe McFadden, with whom she won the BBC competition back in 2017.

MORE: Katya Jones shows off flawless figure in bikini photo

The pair thrilled fans by discussing the moment they won the show, sharing that they couldn't believe the announcement was taking so long and that they never expected to win. "We're like, hurry up and say Alexandra or Gemma," Joe said. Commenters quickly responded with supportive messages, which included: "This is literally everything," "I screamed that night," and: "You so deserved to win."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.