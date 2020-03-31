Strictly's Katya Jones reveals identity of her mystery lockdown companion The pro dancer also revealed how she spent her first week at home

Katya Jones has found a unique way to while away the time during lockdown. The Strictly Come Dancing pro took to Instagram this week to give fans an insight into how she has been keeping busy during self-isolation – with hilarious results! Katya, 30, transformed her Glitterball trophy to be her double, with false lashes, hair and lipstick, telling her followers: "She still hasn't got a name, but we've made friends! I let her run the house and that’s how we came to peace! Come on guys, get creative with coming up with the NAME FOR THIS GORGEOUS GIRL! She gives Wilson a run for his money!"

Katya Jones has given her Glitterball trophy a makeover!

Katya later revealed she had named her new 'friend' Hope, and shared a glamorous snapshot showing them wearing matching red hats and sunglasses. "Mood #week1 #hope #myisolationbuddy #breakfastattiffanys," she wrote. "Ummmm!! Isoaltion seems to be fun for you!" Oti Mabuse commented on the post, while Dianne Buswell sent a crying laughing emoji.

Aside from getting creative with her trophy, Katya has been keeping busy during her time at home. She shared an update with her fans filling them in on her week one activities, writing: "I have had 7 Spanish lessons, I gave my mum @kimtospb 3 dance lessons, I gave 2 Russian lessons, I worked out every day with @karenhauer @sambarron1988 and my mad @realjoanneclifton @sashalatoya89.

Strictly star Katya with 'Hope'

"I reconnected with my amazing Strictly Partners @mikebushellofficial and @mrjoemcfadden , I did talks with @jmanrara , danced with @otimabuse ,I started a little garden, learned Moonlight Sonata, I cooked some lovely meals, spent every night doing crafts in my creative room, I also every day caught up with many of my friends, even finally had time to sit in the garden and read, signed up for NHS volunteering. Don't get me wrong, I did have low moment too (there was cleaning, laundry and washing up as well) and finally, I got a new friend - HOPE. She will never leave me."