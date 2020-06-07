Nadia Sawalha reveals she's been feeling ill as she shares emotional video from bed The Loose Women star was supported by her fans after opening up about her week

Nadia Sawalha has shared an emotional video from her bed after admitting she had been feeling ill, and needed some time to retreat. The Loose Women star posted footage on Instagram of herself explaining to her followers that she had spent the afternoon in her room, saying: "The whole of the afternoon I've taken to my bed. I've felt ill, had a headache, tried to find out what was the matter, am I ill?" Referring to the horrific death of George Floyd, the former EastEnders star continued: "It's just been the most awful of weeks hasn't it? Just absolutely horrible. I think maybe a lot of us are just feeling the same. Maybe sometimes we just need to retreat."

Loading the player...

VIDEO: A day in the life with Nadia Sawalha

Loose Women's Nadia Sawalha was emotional as she spent the afternoon in bed

The TV presenter went on to explain that she was annoyed with herself that she hadn't been brave enough to go to the Black Lives Matter marches in London on Saturday through fear of social distancing, and that she had stopped her 17-year-old daughter, Maddie, from going too. "I was so frustrated today that I wasn't brave enough to go on any of the marches because I was too scared of the virus and social distancing. And I feel a bit flat about that. And I stopped Maddie going, she wanted to go, so I feel a bit flat about that."

MORE: Phillip Schofield's family get royal makeover during lockdown

Nadia with husband Mark Adderley and their daughters Maddie and Kiki

READ: 20 celebrities making a stand by joining anti-racist protests

Nadia's fans and famous friends inundated her with messages of support after watching the footage, with Loose Women star Denise Welch writing: "I'm glad we've got each other," while another follower wrote: "It's ok to be not ok. We are not machines Nadia. I have felt the same last few days but know I will bounce back. Don’t feel guilty about not going to the protest. You decided that for good reasons. To keep you and your daughter safe. That’s what mums do. Sending you lots of love and hugs. You got this Nadia." A third person added: "It's completely ok to have an off day and reset your batteries. You are more human to feel all of your emotions. Sending lots of love and virtual hugs x."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.