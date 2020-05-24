Nadia Sawalha urges fans not to worry after falling ill during lockdown The Loose Women star is isolating at home in London with husband Mark Adderley and their two children

Nadia Sawalha has been keeping busy during the lockdown with her YouTube channel, where she has been entertaining her fans with daily videos. However, on Saturday night, the Loose Women star took to Instagram to share the news that she would be unable to take part in the latest live video, due to illness. She wrote: "Hi all, I'm sorry I can't do the 10:30 live on Youtube tonight. I'm not feeling well. Don't worry, nothing serious, will do it tomorrow night instead." Nadia runs her YouTube channel with husband Mark Adderley, and the pair recently celebrated getting 100,000 subscribers, which resulted in them receiving a special plaque from YouTube.

Loading the player...

WATCH: A day in the life of Nadia Sawalha during lockdown

The TV presenter opened up about her delight at achieving the YouTube milestone in a lengthy post on Instagram. Nadia wrote: "Wow! Thank you thank you thank you! @mark_adderley and I have been on cloud nine since yesterday when this beauty was delivered to us! It’s our 100k subs plaque from YouTube! Woohoooooo! We have the bloody best followers and subscribers in the planet and we want to give you all a big sloppy kiss !! Thank you for all your kind words and support! We love how you get involved with everything! Our family reality show, our movie and TV reviews our mental health and gardening films our cookery lessons and shows, our relationship and parenting films! No matter what we post you are there with open arms supporting us!!! We LOVE you guys!!!!"

MORE: Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi shares glimpse inside colour-coded wardrobe

The Loose Women star urged fans not to worry after feeling ill over the weekend

Nadia and her husband share daughters Maddie, 17, and Kiki, 12, who also feature on their YouTube channel. The star has been sharing regular glimpses into how the family have been coping during isolation. As part of the family's YouTube channel, they have taken to sharing daily one-hour live CCTV streams direct from their beautiful garden, which features a huge lawn and plenty of plants and bushes. The former Eastenders actress recently wrote on her Instagram Stories: "Swipe up to spend an hour LIVE in our garden… After me banging on and on about feeling guilty about having a garden @mark_Adderley has found a way to share it… So every day for an hour we set up a LIVE camera for an hour."

READ: Why Princess Charlotte may not return to school straight away when her classes start

Nadia with husband Mark Adderley and their two daughters

However, Nadia revealed that she initially struggled to come to terms with lockdown life. In an interview with The Mirror, the star admitted: "In the first week, I wasn't dealing with it well at all. My dad had just had a heart operation and I was so frantic. I was watching the news 24/7 and I had high anxiety… I find myself wondering what the world will look like when we come out of all of this. I know we're lucky because we've got quite a big house and garden, I have a husband I like and children who are well-behaved."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.