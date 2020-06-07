Amanda Holden reveals what her daughters really think of her on TV The Britain's Got Talent star shares two children with husband Chris

Amanda Holden has shared how her children feel about her appearing on TV, including some of the more risqué things she wears and says on Britain's Got Talent – and it turns out they're not bothered in the slightest! The 49-year-old opened up about her career and family life in a new interview with The Daily Star, which was published on Sunday. The mum-of-two married music producer Chris Hughes back in 2008 and the pair share two daughters: Alexa, 14, and Hollie, eight.

Amanda said that she has faced online trolling, often prompted by her revealing outfits on the ITV talent show. However, the mum-of-two shared that Chris is very supportive and down-to-earth, saying: "I’ve got a very strong husband who is very sensible and not like me in any way. He cuts through all the [expletive] and keeps me sane." The star went on: "Nothing matters as long as you are happy and healthy and relatively stable."

As the Daily Mail reported this weekend, the presenter and West End star previously revealed that her daughters don't have a problem with how she chooses to dress for TV appearances. Former This Morning host Amanda said: "I dress to feel confident. I try not to think about age anymore when I'm dressing. My children don't bat an eyelid at what I wear and love borrowing my clothes. Of course, I have fun on Britain's Got Talent - it's the perfect opportunity to take risks. Times have changed and I don't feel anyone should feel pressure to dress for your age."

As well as her family, another source of mental stability for Amanda amid the pandemic is running, as she shared on social media on Saturday. Taking to Instagram, the star uploaded a photo of herself in pretty purple workout gear, which she captioned: "Running every day has kept my head together during this time."

