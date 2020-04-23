Amanda Holden reveals she accepted husband's cheeky dare to trampoline in the nude The Britain's Got Talent judge doesn't say no to a dare…

Amanda Holden shocked listeners on Heart Breakfast on Thursday after she challenged them to bounce on a trampoline – totally naked! The Britain's Got Talent judge revealed that she had followed her own advice, and stripped down to her birthday suit on Wednesday to enjoy a bounce on her daughter's trampette, after being dared by her husband Chris Hughes. Amanda was discussing World Naked Gardening Day on 2 May with co-host Jamie Theakston when she dropped the bombshell. "Shall I tell you what I did yesterday, this is no word of a lie, I mean I did do it because my husband Christopher dared me. I was in a bikini, I whipped it off and I jumped on my child’s trampette totally naked, that’s what I’m challenging people to do today. If you’ve got a trampoline, strip off and have a bounce."

Amanda Holden used her daughter's trampoline to bounce in the nude

GET OUTSIDE: The garden furniture to buy now for your first BBQ of the summer

Wisely, the TV star kept any proof of her naturist activity to herself – but she did give fans a look at the trampette in question in an Instagram video she shared on Wednesday evening. In the clip, Amanda stands to the right of the house, her daughter Hollie is on the aforementioned trampette, and her firstborn Lexi is bravely standing on the roof! In unison, they all start to dance while their pet dog Rudie hilariously looks on.

But before any of her followers could criticise her for allowing her eldest child to potentially be in harm's way, Amanda reassured them that the roof was actually much wider than it appears in the video. Captioning the clip, she wrote: "This is how we ended another day of home schooling… with PE! According to my daughter #Lexi (on the roof) this has gone viral on TikTok, but I’m yet to get onboard officially! NB: the roof is structurally sound and 8 foot wide before anyone writes on the back of a postcard."

Amanda Holden took PE lessons to new heights

RELATED: Bored in lockdown? We've got a list of all the things you can do in self-isolation

Many of her fans praised the mum-of-two for thinking outside the box to get her children moving. One said: "Awesome way to finish a home school day, it's real, it's healthy and fun for all, well done Amanda." Another added: "Haha so cute, didn't notice Lexi on the roof!" A third commented: "That's so amazing you're all so talented." While a fourth said: "Fantastic!!! I’d be on the roof too! Looks fabulous xx much love to you all!"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.