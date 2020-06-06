Amanda Holden reveals the one thing that has helped her most during lockdown – and it might surprise you The Britain's Got Talent star made the reveal on Instagram

Amanda Holden donned a bright purple outfit for her morning run on Saturday, telling her Instagram followers that: "Running every day has kept my head together during this time," as she shared a photo of herself post-run. The Britain's Got Talent host could be seen wearing a stylish pair of aviator sunglasses and a visa.

But while running might be the star's saving grace during the lockdown period, it's not the only way that Amanda has been coping throughout the coronavirus pandemic. In May, the doting mum revealed that she is just like us, and can't help but pass the time by watching celebrities' lockdown Instagram Stories.

It seems that Amanda is particularly fond of Chrissy Teigen's social media page (who isn't?) and even left a heart emoji on one of the A-lister's live streams. In the clip, Chrissy could be seen sitting on top of her husband John Legend's piano wearing nothing but a towel. The mother-of-two enjoyed a large glass of rosé as her superstar husband played the instrument, and Amanda took it upon herself to comment on the enviable video.

Amanda has also been spending plenty of time with her two daughters, Lexi, 14, and Hollie, eight, and the trio have even been practising their magic tricks! On Thursday, the 49-year-old shared a video of herself "levitating" beneath a white sheet in the family home, and she was quick to call in her children in a bid to impress them.

First up was Lexi, who seems baffled by the trick as she walked cautiously into the room. Little Hollie, meanwhile, wasted no time running up for a closer inspection before Amanda unveiled the secret behind her magic trick. "Was that good?!" she asked her girls. "Did that look real?" "That was so cool!" Hollie told her mum. Maybe Amanda should enter Britain's Got Talent herself next year!

