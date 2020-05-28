Amanda Holden has opened up about her risqué wardrobe for Britain's Got Talent, claiming some of her revealing outfits have been deliberately orchestrated. Over the years, the BGT judge has been the subject of many Ofcom complaints as a result of her daring looks – much to the amusement of her fans! "Even though I am really open and very much myself most of the time, it's a fake circumstance when you're sitting on a panel and judging," she told the Sun.

"I'm very aware of myself and what I should say next. Sometimes I pretend I'm not and I'm outrageous, and I'm like, 'Oh I had no idea I was going to say that', or my boob pops out, 'I had no idea that was going to happen!'" She added: "You have circumstances where you know what you're doing and the situation is always ongoing, so you are always aware."

In 2017, Amanda received 663 complaints due to her khaki Julien Macdonald gown, which many viewers deemed "inappropriate". The number itself was heavily embellished and featured a dangerously low-cut neckline as well as being slashed down to the navel. Last year, the mum-of-two was forced to apologise after she swore during a terrifying act by The Haunting during one of the live shows - it sparked 200 complaints from viewers.

Meanwhile, Amanda has previously discussed wearing such jaw-dropping outfits, where she has confessed she would be disappointed if her wardrobe failed to cause a stir. "I can't wait to wear my dresses," she previously told the Sun. "They are very flattering, very feminine and a few are … what you would expect. Will people be complaining to Ofcom? I hope so. I haven't done my job if they aren't!"

