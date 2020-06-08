Kate Silverton praises fellow mum Duchess of Cambridge as she reveals life in lockdown with her children The broadcaster shares two children with her husband Mike Heron

Kate Silverton has given HELLO! an exclusive look at her family life in lockdown in this week's issue of the magazine. The broadcaster, who shares two children with husband Mike Heron, has been using her background in child psychology to help create beautiful memories for her young kids and help them navigate their feelings during quarantine.

It is this interest that has led Kate, who holds a BSc in child psychology, to work with several charities in the field, including the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Charities and Place2Be, both of which have the Duchess of Cambridge, whom Kate has met several times, as their patron.

Kate shares daughter Clemency, eight, and son Wilbur, five, with husband Mike Heron

"She's passionate about mental health, with a specific interest in the nought-to-five age group, which is the area I'm working in," said Kate of the Duchess. "She's really impressive, has an enquiring mind and, as a parent, is clearly compassionate for all those she comes into contact with. People find it really easy to talk with her, and a lot of the children have benefited from the charities for which she is patron. You can see what it gives them to be seen, heard and noticed by the Duchess of Cambridge."

Like many parents, journalist Kate has been juggling work, homeschooling and childcare, and most of all making sure her daughter Clemency, eight, and son Wilbur, five, feel happy and secure. The night before speaking to us, Kate turned her small back garden in London into a wild camp, hanging out bunting, throwing down blow-up mattresses and stringing up a hammock. The family ate chocolate-spread sandwiches and slept soundly under the stars until the dawn chorus woke them up.

"We're trying to create memories of lockdown that are good as opposed to bad," said Kate, stifling a yawn. "And the camping was amazing. I did a lot of travelling and backpacking when I was a teenager, so that's my happy place. It reminded us all of what we have got, not what we haven't."

She added: "With my kids, they want a lot more rough-and-tumble play. We do a lot of jumping and rolling around on the bed, making them laugh and being silly, as it's a good way to release unspoken tension. Wilbur will often say: 'I want to wrestle on the bed, Mummy.' And I'm like: 'Okay, crack on.'"

