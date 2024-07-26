Kelly Ripa's glimpse into son Joaquin's college life is not what you'd expect

Kelly Ripa gave fans an unexpected glimpse into the life of her youngest son Joaquin, as he's attending the University of Michigan.

The Live anchor and her co-host and husband Mark Consuelos were airing their annoyances about how people treat their rented e-bikes, especially as there aren't bike stands around, when they revealed they had actually bought their 21-year-old his own e-bike to get around Michigan.

"Our youngest son, we got him an E-bike because Michigan is such a big campus. Just to get to practice and all that stuff and that thing went fast," Mark revealed.

Kelly confirmed that the E-bike went "super fast," before Mark added that he got himself one that was "not so fast."

But when winter set in at Michigan, where in classic Midwestern style it snows a lot, the E-bike became a bit less useful for getting around campus.

"Then winter set in and he's like 'I can't ride a bike anywhere around here. It snows everyday,'" Kelly explained, but it didn't deter him from trying.

"He would do it though. It had big tires," Mark added.

Fans might raise their eyebrows that Kelly and Mark wouldn't buy their son a car to cruise around the big campus in - which would certainly be more helpful in the Midwestern snow, but an E-bike is certainly the more environmentally conscious option for moving about campus.

Joaquin started at the Midwestern college in 2021, where he joined the wrestling team. But it's safe to say that Kelly and Mark took becoming an empty nester quite hard.

"We became empty nesters. We took our youngest son to college, we dropped him off. It was hard. It was really hard," she said on Live. "We dropped him off at school and we gave him a hug — it was actually brutally painful. And I said, 'I did not realize that 18 years would go so fast.'"

But that hasn't stopped the couple from taking trips together to the Ann Arbor campus. Especially to watch their son succeed in wrestling, as in 2022 he and his teammates won the Big Ten wrestling championship, taking home the championship ring.

Kelly and Mark are also parents to Michael, 27, and Lola, 23, who are also university graduates. Their eldest attended New York University's Tisch School of the Arts, graduating in May 2020, and their daughter Lola also attended NYU where she studied music and production.