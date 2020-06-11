Kelly Ripa is one proud auntie! The Live with Kelly and Ryan presenter took to Instagram this week to share a photo of her niece Gianna wearing a mortar, surrounded by certificates at the end of her school term. The doting aunt wrote alongside the picture: "So… congrats Gianna! My niece did really well in school." Gianna's achievements follow shortly after Kelly and husband Mark Consuelos celebrated their oldest son Michael's graduation from New York University. Like the rest of the class of 2020, Michael missed out on having the traditional graduation ceremony as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, but Kelly made sure to mark her firstborn's special day at home with his family.

Kelly Ripa was one proud auntie after her niece graduated from school

The Hope and Faith actress shared a sweet photo of herself and Mark with Michael wearing a mortar and a NYU T-shirt, along with several throwback photos of her 23-year-old son from over the years. In the caption, Kelly wrote: "And just like that you graduated college. MJC, the joy and pride you have brought our family is indescribable. I love you with all my heart." Many of Kelly's followers were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "What! How is that possible? Time flies, what a great accomplishment," while another wrote: "I've loved watching your kids grow up! Thanks for sharing." Other followers commented on just how much Michael looked like Mark. "To the untrained eye, it's nearly impossible to tell Mark and Michael apart at first glance," one observed, while another added: "He looks just like his dad!"

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star with husband Mark and son Michael

During the lockdown, Kelly has taken on the role of hairdresser in her family, and on Wednesday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, the star cut her 17-year-old son Joaquin's hair live on the show. The 49-year-old TV host admitted that she was still cutting her family's hair because she was nervous about returning to a salon. "Joaquin has my hair, everyone else in the family has Mark's hair," she said. "Their hair is bone straight, it's shiny, it's easy to cut, it just sort of lays the right way. Joaquin and I have the same head of hair. That's to say it's wirey, it's thick, it's dense, it's got lots of layers, he's got cowlicks. So it's not the easiest hair to cut." Observing her skills, Kelly said: "I think I have a future in $500 haircuts. I cut my hand in three pieces, I did not realise I was bleeding all over the place."

The star showed the haircut in a time lapse video, and her co-host Ryan Seacrest was just as impressed. "You could get a lot of customers with that speed," he joked. "In that high-speed video you look like you really know what you're doing." Joaquin also spoke about his haircut, telling viewers: "She did a really good job. I'm really happy I feel much more aerodynamic now. The only thing is I turn on my phone and I have the FaceID, and it doesn't recognise me."

