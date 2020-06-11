Julianne Moore had reason to celebrate this week as her 18-year-old daughter Liv graduated from high school. The Hours actress took to Instagram to share a rare photo of the teenager, alongside a heartfelt tribute to her on her special day. "My daughter Liv Freundlich graduates from high school today. We are so proud of everything she is and everything she has accomplished. She is smart and brave and kind, and I can’t wait to see what she does next. We love u @livfreundlich - and u are stuck with us for a few more months, thank goodness," Julianne wrote. Many of the star's famous friends commented on the post, with Rita Wilson writing: "Congratulations Liv!" while Helena Christiansen added: "A big congratulations with your amazing daughter!"

Julianne Moore celebrated daughter Liv graduating from high school

The Hollywood star shares Liv and 22-year-old son Caleb with husband Bart Freundlich. Last month, it was Caleb's turn to celebrate his own graduation from Davidson College. The doting mum shared a tribute to the student on what should have been a family occasion, but because of the coronavirus restrictions, Caleb's parents were unable to travel to be with him, nor was he able to have a proper send-off from his time at university. Julianne admitted that she was heartbroken that she wasn't able to be with Caleb on his special day, as she shared a photo of her firstborn sitting on his own on the steps of his university, dressed in a gown and mortar.

The Hollywood star's son Caleb graduated from university in May

Julianne wrote: "My son @cal_freundlich graduates from @davidsoncollege today. We could not be prouder of everything he has accomplished these last 4 years - graduating with honours, playing for @davidsonbasketball and getting into grad school. We are heartbroken that we cannot celebrate him today in the way that he deserves. We love you so much Cal and we are SO PROUD."

While Julianne tends to keep her family out of the public eye, her children occasionally attend red carpet events with her. Liv is even following in her mum's footsteps as an actress, having appeared in films The Rebound and Trust the Man. The Hollywood star opened up about motherhood during an interview with Town & Country magazine in 2017. She said: "I find it challenging. What are you going to get hung up about, the cleaning their room thing? Liv recently came back from being away for a couple of weeks, and she needed to do her laundry. She said: 'I need to do my laundry,' and I said: 'Okay, I'll help you. I'll put it in.' Then, before I knew it, I'd done it all. Then Bart asked: 'Why did you do her laundry?' and I said I couldn't help myself and I wanted to help her. But I probably shouldn't have."

