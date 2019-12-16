Victoria Beckham's leopard print boots are big news right now The former Spice Girl's shoes are not for the faint-hearted but we love them anyway...

We are obsessed with all things Victoria Beckham - from her fabulous fashion label, to her perfect family, we can't get enough of VB, and that includes her shoe collection. At the weekend, the designer shared a picture of US TV host Kelly Ripa rocking a red dress, and a pair of Victoria's knee-high, leopard print boots, which are part of her current collection. Priced at £990, they are known as the 'Jasmin' and feature a specially-developed jacquard knit fabric that gives a majorly tight fit. They are made in a flattering knee-high style, and definitely make a statement! Kelly, 49, added a black belt and shared a picture on Instagram. Hot, right?

Kelly looked amazing in Victoria's leopard print boots

Mother-of-four Victoria appeared on Kelly's show back in October, wearing the very same boots, as well as a red frock. Perhaps the US star took fashion inspo from the 45-year-old?

Jasmin Over The Knee Open Toe Boot, £990, Victoria Beckham

Sharing clips from the show with her Instagram fans, the fashion maven presented a video from filming, in which she introduced herself and announced what she was wearing. "Hi, I'm Victoria Beckham and I am wearing… Victoria Beckham," VB said, gesturing to her flowing red dress and smiling.

VB wore a similar outfit when she appeared on the US show

Then she unexpectedly lifted up the hem as far as her thigh, revealing a gorgeous pair of open-toe leopard print boots. "And check out these boots, by the way," she added.

Victoria clearly is loving these boots she has designed - as back in March, she also rocked them in a rich, vibrant red.

Victoria also has the same boots in red

The wife of David Beckham was pictured leaving her hotel in a full-on, colour block outfit, consisting of a chic navy blue midi dress, an uber-cool camel jacket and her red boots that have a peep-toe front. She even went the extra mile and painted her toenails the same scarlet hue. How extra?

