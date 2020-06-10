Kim Kardashian and Kanye West dote on daughters Chicago and North in adorable photo The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star celebrated her husband's birthday on Monday

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are the sweetest parents! While the celebrity couple are in the public eye, they have made the decision not to feature their family life too much on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. But on Monday, Kris Jenner shared a never-before-seen photo of the pair with their daughters North and Chicago, to mark Kanye's birthday on Instagram. The sweet snapshot gave a rare insight into Kim and Kanye as parents, showing them dote on their little girls while in Wyoming. The photo had been taken during a break from Kanye's music video, Closed on Sunday, in which the Kardashians made a cameo appearance.

VIDEO: Take a look inside the Kardashian-West children's incredible playroom

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West with daughters North and Chicago

Kris wasn't the only member of Kanye's family to pay tribute to him on his birthday. Kourtney Kardashian shared some sweet photos of herself and daughter Penelope, seven, chatting to the award-winning singer behind-the-scenes of his Paris Fashion Week show in February. Alongside the images, she wrote: "Always inspiring me for better, happy birthday." Kim, meanwhile, shared some very special photos of herself and her husband, which had been taken in London just after they found out that they were expecting North. In the caption, she wrote: "Fun fact about this pic. I just found out I was pregnant with North and made Kanye fly to London for my Kardashian Kollection appearance because I was freaking out. He took me to Hakkasan and then Häagen-Dazs to make me feel better."

The Kardashian-West family are isolating at their home in Hidden Hills

Kim has previously opened up about her husband's decision to limit their family's exposure on the hit reality show. Talking to Ashley Graham on her podcast, Pretty Big Deal, she said: "I have a good balance, if our kids are ever on the show, Kanye has to view it and approve it. Sometimes I will send him a picture of the kids and he will post it, and I won't necessarily want it to be posted. Or he will say to me that we should chill out on posting the kids. So we have our moments and it changes all the time."

During the coronavirus pandemic, Kim and Kanye have been isolating at their home in Hidden Hills with their four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. With the lockdown restrictions easing, Kanye flew to Chicago over the weekend to take part in the Black Lives Matter protests in his home city. The singer has also pledged to pay for George Floyd's daughter Gianna's college education, following the devastating death of her father.

