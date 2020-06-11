Kim Kardashian shares glimpse inside stunning garden in new photo with all four children The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is a doting mum to four children

Kim Kardashian has shared the sweetest photo yet of her four children – and they're growing up quickly! Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted a snapshot of North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm sitting on the floor in their mansion in Hidden Hills, alongside the caption: "My whole heart." The children looked to be in an outdoor summer house with brick walls and plants, and behind them a glimpse of their garden was visible. The stunning grounds feature everything from a play area for the kids to a heated swimming pool, which Kim previously admitted during an interview with Architectural Digest that she has never been in!

VIDEO: Take a tour of Kim Kardashian's children's playroom

Kim Kardashian's children are growing up so fast!

The reality star rarely shares photo inside her home, but during the lockdown fans have got a glimpse inside the family's cinema room, where they have been spending a lot of time. Earlier in the year, Kim also posted a video of her children's play room, complete with a stage, colour-coded art supplies and a walk-in wardrobe filled with fancy dress costumes. In Architectural Digest, she also shared a picture from inside North's pink butterfly-themed bedroom.

Kim and Kanye West with their kids at home in Hidden Hills

The family have been enjoying spending quality time together during the lockdown, and Kim revealed in an interview with Jimmy Fallon that the children thought it was "the best thing ever" as their parents were around all the time. However, like every parent, the beauty mogul is also facing challenges when it comes to homeschooling her oldest two children. Admitting she has a newfound respect for teachers, the Skims founder told The View: "Being at home with four kids – if I ever thought for a minute that I wanted another one, that is out the door. It's really tough. It's really tough. They [teachers] deserve so much. It's been tough juggling it all, and you know, you really have to put yourself on the back burner and just focus on the kids."

The star also revealed that she was enjoying the slow pace of her life currently, as she is normally travelling a lot for work. "I think the family bonding part of it all, going on walks outside, we've watched every single movie you could possibly imagine," she continued. "I've been showing the kids all these '80s movies like Harry And The Hendersons and stuff that they wouldn't have watched and it's so much fun! So I love the family bonding stuff but I mean I've been doing laundry and cooking and we're now – I mean, the kids just got on spring break, thank god – being their teacher too."

