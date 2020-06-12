Andrea McLean has been working from home like much of the nation, and on Friday the Loose Women star revealed one of the many difficulties she faces when trying to get things done from the comfort of the living room – not waking the dog! Dog owners across the nation will relate to Andrea's post, which featured a clip of herself and the caption: "When you're trying to work and not wake the dog."

The doting mum then panned the camera, revealing her adorable pet Cavapoo Teddy laying on the sofa next to her, fast asleep. There really is nothing more frustrating than having the dog jump all over you when you're trying to hit a deadline!

Andrea shared the post on Instagram

But before long the pooch was awake, and could be seen in a second clip with his eyes open as he rested his head right on the keyboard of Andrea's laptop.

Andrea and her family welcomed little Teddy into their home in November, with the mother-of-three telling HELLO! just a month later: "This year we've got Teddy under the tree. He was like an unplanned baby, he just seemed to slot in."

Initially, the TV star was only going to foster Teddy, writing before Christmas: "You may have noticed a little doggy pen in the corner there… we are fostering again! Yes, we are. Teddy! There he is. Teddy, say hi! Here he is. Hey Teddy! Smile! He's so cute. We have a slight problem with Teddy. We might not give him back. I know, technically we're fostering, but did you see him? What do we do? Do we keep him?" We all know the answer to that question, because now Teddy is a fully-fledged member of the McLean clan!

