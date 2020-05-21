Andrea McLean reveals husband Nick Feeney has surprised her with a swimming pool

Andrea McLean is one very lucky lady. The 50-year-old Loose Women presenter seems to have an incredible and thoughtful husband in Nick Feeney, as he surprised her on Thursday afternoon, and she couldn't help but share her excitement on Instagram.

"So we're all feeling a little bit hot and bothered today… so Mr Feeney has surprised us all. He's told me he's put an order in for a swimming pool!" she told her more than 256,000 followers.

Andrea joked that husband Nick had ordered a swimming pool

"Oh my god, it's already arrived, look!! she said as she panned to a small white bucket standing on top of her lawn. "One foot at a time," she joked, later laughing at the camera.

Despite not having a swimming pool to cool down, the mother-of-two no doubt made the most of the good weather.

The star is self-isolating with her family in their Surrey home

In the video, she can be seen wearing a straw hat to keep the sun away from my face and a blue and white swimsuit. And the presenter was in good company too, her dog Teddy could be seen at the back, wrapped in a pink towel, presumably after taking a "dip" in the new "pool".

Andrea is self-isolating at her Surrey with her husband and two children Finlay and Amy, but earlier this month she returned to Loose Women after a six-week break. On her first day back, the star opened up about a breakdown she had last year. Talking to fellow Loose Women Nadia Sawalha, Brenda Edwards and Coleen Nolan, Andrea said: "For me, if [lockdown] had happened a year ago I would have been in big trouble, because last year I was in a really dark place, I had a breakdown last year which is not necessarily something I've spoken about, but I did."

She continued: "If it had happened then, it would have been horrendous but I worked on myself so hard and I had so much help and so much support that actually when [the lockdown] happened we'd already started calming our life down, taking things out that was causing stress, I was in a really great place mentally, I'd had therapy, so actually I was quite chilled."