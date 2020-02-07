Loose Women star Andrea McLean recently joined actress Mika Simmons for a recording of the latter's podcast, and spoke frankly of her recent battle with depression, sharing that she was in a "very dark place". Andrea added that it might not have been apparent to outsiders, as she was able to smile and go to work, but at home her situation was bleak.

The 50-year-old shared a snippet of their conversation on Instagram on Friday, and added that meditation had helped improve her mental state. The doting mum explained: "Depression and anxiety is a huge part of going through the menopause because of all the hormonal changes. It's something – suffer is such a horrible word because people are suffering much more worse things that I am – but I've just come through a really prolonged, difficult spell. "

Andrea spoke frankly about her mental health

Andrea continued: "Not that you would ever know it because I showed up every day at work, and I smiled, and did my thing, but at home it was a very, very different story. I was in a very dark place. And for me, meditating made a huge difference. A massive difference, because it forces you to focus on the here and now."

The television star is known for speaking openly about her life and wellbeing, and even shared her impressive New Year's resolution with fans in January. In an Instagram post, the mother-of-two vowed to make a positive change to her life by saying yes to everything.

She explained: "It’s January. It’s day 8 of trying to be ‘good’, trying to stop doing all the things that are supposed to be ‘bad’. Did I mention it’s January? The most rubbish month of the year because it takes half a day to get light then it just gets dark all over again? And it’s cold. And then it rains... again."

Andrea continued: "And THIS is the month we are supposed to give up all the things that have been our crutch since the clocks went back - who in their infinite wisdom decided this?! So... on this midweek hump day I decided to look back at some of the things I’ve managed to do when I didn’t think I could, to see if it inspired me. As you’ll see, all it did was make me howl at the dodgy haircuts, doubtful fashion and decidedly daring things I’ve done over the past 20 years. Yes... I really did strap myself to the top of a bi-plane and do a loop-the-loop dressed like a Bananawoman tribute act. How I’ll top that in the NEXT 20 years I have no idea. But it’s made me laugh, which is what we could all do with on a cold January evening. So this is my gift to you. It contains zero calories or alcohol so enjoy. You’re welcome."

