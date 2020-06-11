5 top celebrity home tours: from Andrea McLean to Shirley Ballas

There's nothing we love more than taking a peek inside the homes of some of our favourite celebs. From Strictly Come Dancing's Shirley Ballas' London property and the impressive renovation process, to an access-all-areas tour inside Loose Women presenter Andrea McLean's stunning family home, we've been lucky enough to go behind the scenes to see exactly how the other half live. Scroll through for some of the most mind-blowing (and most-watched) HELLO! home tours of all time.

Shirley Ballas

In September 2019, Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas invited us into her brand new London home after she relocated from Los Angeles. She shows off her enormous walk-in wardrobe with more shoes than we can keep count of, a home bar and a photo display with snaps of herself and celebs including none other than Mr Tom Cruise.

Superdry co-founder Julian Dunkerton

Superdry founders Julian Dunkerton and Jade Cooper took us inside their palatial Cotswolds mansion in November. The £50million home is named Dowdeswell Court, and comes complete with eight bedrooms, several living rooms, a library, a spa, a gym, a sauna and the country's largest private outdoor swimming pool.

Andrea McLean

Loose Women panellist Andrea McLean lives in Surrey with her husband Nick Thursby and their children, and the star took us inside their house at Christmas time. She gave us a look at both of the family's Christmas trees, the dining room and her much-loved terrace, which she has recently called her "favourite place".

Emma Weymouth

Strictly Come Dancing contestant Emma Weymouth lives and works on the 9,000-acre safari park, Longleat Estate with her husband and their two sons. Naturally, we were intrigued to find out exactly what it's like to live on a safari park, and Emma agreed to take us inside, where we spied tigers, rhinos, lions and elephants.

Julie Neville

Manchester United footballer Phil Neville has been married to Julie Neville for 20 years, and their home in Cheshire left us speechless. It boasts a games room, a private cinema, a fully-equipped gym, an indoor swimming pool and spa area and a dressing room of dreams.

