Andrea McLean has sent a lovely message to her fans in honour of her website's second birthday. The Loose Women host, who launched This Girl Is On Fire back in 2018, took to Instagram on Monday to share her pride over her project, which aims to support women. "Today is a very special day," she wrote. "It's the 2nd birthday of the website I launched to help support women, (@officialtgiof) to give them clarity when they need it, give them direction when they are looking for it, and the encouragement we could all do with to believe in themselves."

Opening up about her goal, the 50-year-old explained: "Over the past two years we have grown so much, and are now helping women in 75 countries around the world to get more out of life. My goal is to one day empower 100 million women around the world, so that they are able to make their own choices, be economically independent, healthy in their mind and body and feel supported by their sisters. I want every women to feel on fire with self-belief. Thank you to everyone who has supported me and the team in working towards this goal."

In the video, Andrea added: "It comes from the heart. The ethos is all about helping and supporting women and I can't actually believe it's two years old now… so happy birthday to us and all involved." Fans rushed to applaud the TV star on all her efforts, with one saying: "Anything that supports, encourages and listens to women deserves to be a huge success. Well done Andrea, I love your posts, especially words of encouragement." Another said: "Happy Birthday! Happy to be part of your amazing team!"

Last year, Andrea spoke to HELLO! about her incredible platform and how much it means to her. "I've never been in a girl gang in school or in my personal life. I think that is born of shyness because I have always kind of been the one on the edge, I would rather sit quietly and listen to what other people are saying, I don't have to be the centre of attention," she shared.

"What This Girl Is On Fire means to me, is now I actually feel that I have a girl gang. In fact I have two - my Loose Women one, they are my work girl gang, we go out, we have been on holiday together. We are genuine friends now. And now I have this incredible group of tens of thousands of women, who all want to be positive, who all want to move forward and see how they can make great changes in their life. I love it."

