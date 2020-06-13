Fearne Cotton dedicated a touching birthday Instagram post to her mum Lin on Saturday, and Fearne's close friend Holly Willoughby was quick to leave a sweet comment, writing: "Happy Birthday mamma cotton." The This Morning star also added two heart emojis – how sweet is that!

Doting mum Fearne shared a series of photos to mark Lin's big day, and also wrote a sweet message. "Happy birthday mumma Cotton," the radio host began. "Sometimes I think mum needs to start her own fashion account on insta as she’s always got a LOOK. Have a wicked day Mumma. We love ya #Linslook #birthdaymumma (ps just noticed the line up of empty shot glasses in the pic of mum and Aunty Karen?"

Holly's sweet message could be seen on Instagram

Holly and Fearne's close friend Keith Lemon also commented on the post, writing: "Appy birfday!" It's been an emotional few weeks for threesome Fearne, Holly and Keith, who are not only close friends, but were also the stars of Celebrity Juice, which Holly sadly announced that she was leaving in May after 12 years on the show, following in Fearne's footsteps.

Sharing a collage of pictures taken throughout the years, the mother-of-three wrote: "Thank you @celebjuiceofficial for 12 years of fantastic chaos… I can't quite believe what we've done and how quick that time has gone. Thank you to you all for watching. We’ve always had the loudest and best audiences. Also a huge thank you to @itv2 for believing in the show in the first place and for all of your support."

The star continued: "Over the years the production team has changed, however to anyone lucky enough to have worked on the show, they will know that we really do have the best time, it's never felt like work and always been to me like a night out... Thank you for all your ingenious ideas and hard work... all good things must come to an end and nothing lasts forever... It's time for me to hand over my team captain seat to some lucky lucky person... whoever that is, know you are about to get one of the best jobs in telly working with one of comedies finest... @keithlemon."

