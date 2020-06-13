Robbie Williams made a shocking confession on Friday night – he hasn't owned a phone in 14 years. The Angels singer made the surprising revelation during an Instagram Live session seen by The Sun, and we have no idea how the doting dad survived for more than a decade without a mobile phone.

Not only did Robbie explain that he decided to get rid of his phone in 2006 because he didn't like having it, but he also said that his wife Ayda Field isn't best pleased about the amount of time he's been spending on his new purchase. "I have a phone now, because I didn't have a phone for a long time," Robbie began.

Robbie revealed Ayda isn't happy about how much time he spends on the device

"Last night my wife said, 'You're on your phone too much,' and she's right. So now I've got to get off my phone, even though I'm on it now, and then I've got to find out what I'm now going to be addicted to, my new addiction. As long as it's not pills or booze or powders, I don't care. There has to be something. I put one fire out and another comes up."

Robbie, Ayda and their four children - Teddy, seven, Charlie, five, Coco, one, and baby Beau, just three months – are currently isolating at their Los Angeles mansion, and doting mum Ayda recently revealed the way that they manage to keep all four kids entertained during lockdown – crediting "lots of arts and crafts".

Speaking on her and Robbie's podcast, (Staying) At Home With the Williamses, Ayda told listeners: "What we have been doing with the kids to keep them entertained is lots of arts and crafts. Charlie in particular loves to paint and draw. They are into Thor right now, we are teaching them about Thor so we are making hammers... Teddy likes dancing and making up songs, so we have a piano in the playroom and she just plays and makes up songs and you sometimes sing with her." How sweet!

